Police asking for help solving Virginia double homicide cold case

By Kassidy Hammond
 3 days ago
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking the public for assistance in solving an almost 30-year-old double homicide cold case.

Police said Dina Sapozhnikov, 54, was reported missing in Fairfax County on June 27, 1994. The next day, an investigation led detectives to her friend’s house, located at 1825 Giles Court in Woodbridge, where Sapozhnikov was found dead along with a friend, Aleksandr Kishinevski, 36.

An autopsy revealed that both victims died from gunshot wounds.

Police ask for anyone with information to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to www.pwcva.gov/policetip.

