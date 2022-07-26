ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Texas City Is Renaming Itself 'Bacon City' — And You Could Be The Mayor

By Dani Medina
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

A Texas city is renaming itself "Bacon City, USA" — yes, really. And you could be its mayor!

Vernon will go by Bacon City for one weekend only to celebrate 100 years of Wright Brand Bacon, according to Texomas Homepage. The brand, known for its thick-sliced hickory bacon, was founded in the back of a small grocery store in Vernon.

Bacon City, USA, will come to life the weekend of September 16-17. To celebrate the occasion, the newly-renamed city will need a mayor. If you want it to be you, here's what you need to do:

Submit a 1-minute video showing the city and Wright Brand Bacon your love for bacon (the more creative, the better!) by July 31. "This could be through a song, a dance, a rap or poem – any bacon-loving performance you can capture," the official contest rules state.

To enter, you must be a legal resident of the United States and 18 years or older.

For more information, official rules and to toss your hat in the ring, click here.

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

