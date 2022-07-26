ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP senator calls out Dem fundraising platform for supporting anti-cop BLM campaign: 'This is a cancer'

By Ronn Blitzer
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Comments / 46

Keith Gockley
3d ago

People who vote to defund the police should go on a list and be charged if they ever call them.

Reply
29
Raqmomma
1d ago

I’m sure there’s nothing to worry about, as Patrisse Cullors will more than likely take the profit and buy some more houses in rich white neighborhoods.

Reply
5
civilclerk
2d ago

STAND UP AND FIGHT FOR WHATS RIGHT IN AMERICA!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Stop the craziness in the White House!

Reply
13
