GOP senator calls out Dem fundraising platform for supporting anti-cop BLM campaign: 'This is a cancer'

www.foxnews.com
Keith Gockley
3d ago
People who vote to defund the police should go on a list and be charged if they ever call them.
Reply
29
Raqmomma
1d ago
I’m sure there’s nothing to worry about, as Patrisse Cullors will more than likely take the profit and buy some more houses in rich white neighborhoods.
Reply
5
civilclerk
2d ago
STAND UP AND FIGHT FOR WHATS RIGHT IN AMERICA!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Stop the craziness in the White House!
Reply
13
Related
People
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLITICO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People
Fox News
773K+
Followers
171K+
Post
644M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 46