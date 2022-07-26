Free car seat inspections available in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee announced today that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available in Binghamton on Thursday, July 28th.

Inspections will be offered at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena from 1-4 p.m.

The event is part of a yearlong safety initiative in which law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections. Trained technicians educate parents on how to choose and properly install an appropriate seat for both their child’s size and their vehicle.

Those who cannot attend the car seat check event on the 28th can make an appointment for another day with a local fitting station.

Broome County is home to the following fitting stations: AAA Northway, the Binghamton Police Department, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the Endicott Fire Department, the Union Volunteer Emergency Squad and the Vestal Police Department.

For more information on these fitting stations click here .

