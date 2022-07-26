ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Kumar Rocker passes Rangers physical with ease, making Mets look even worse

By Rylie Smith
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fansided.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
City
New York City, NY
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
FanSided

FanSided

270K+
Followers
512K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy