Harlingen, TX

Harlingen Municipal Court to offer amnesty

By Jesse Mendez
 3 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Municipal Court announced amnesty for those with failure to appear warrants.

The social media post said the amnesty is only available in August 2022. If original violations are paid during August, the failure to appear charge will be waived, said the post.

To qualify for amnesty an individual must pay all of the fines and fees in full immediately. The court will waive the failure to appear charge associated with the warrant.

If an individual is on a payment plan and they pay the original violations and fees during the amnesty period, they may qualify.

If one can not pay the original violations and need a payment plan, the court will schedule you to see the judge at a later date, after the amnesty.

