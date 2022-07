The reservoirs continue to drain as the ditches continue to run. Meanwhile, Ashland’s drinking water supply has entered a new phase. Daily usage is spiking above 5Mgal/day due to increased irrigation. The reservoir is also now drawing down faster than is anticipated by the drawdown curve, although it is still better than projected due to the unusual late spring precipitation. The reservoir has fallen below 89% for the first time this season.

2 DAYS AGO