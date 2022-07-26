Best insulated water bottles of 2022

Best overall YETI Rambler 26-ounce Bottle Check Price A variety of sizes and mouthpieces mean you can build your best bottle. Best with straw Takeya Pickleball Insulated Water Bottle with Straw Lid Check Price An included silicon bumper protects from dings and dents. Best 64 oz. Stanley Ice Flow Flip Straw Jug Check Price No refills are necessary with this easy-to-carry bottle.

Stan Horaczek

The hottest accessory of the season (or maybe it’s the coolest, depending on contents) is a water bottle. Although that sounds a little zany to say in a world of Amazon and Etsy, the #emotionalsupportwaterbottle tag on TikTok has 45.1 million views, with hundreds of videos of people showing off their rotation of reusable water bottles—plural—in a variety of colors, sizes, and brands. Those looking for this level of attachment—something trustworthy and always at your side, much like an emotional support animal—often turn to insulated varieties, which can keep drinks frosty for hours sans condensation, making them perfect travel companions. The best insulated water bottles go the distance when it comes to keeping drinks icy in style and here are our picks.

How we chose the best insulated water bottles

As a former field hockey player and marching band kid, I know the importance of a water bottle that can go from class to sports practice to band rehearsal without breaking a sweat—literally. Although I was both an average athlete and slightly better musician, I can say with confidence that I’m a water bottle expert (hydration is very important to me, a water sign). Although my current hydration MVP is a pink 32-ounce Nalgene plastic water bottle I was excited to rescue from my college bookstore’s lost & found, I’ve had insulated water bottles from Yeti, Hydro Flask, Stanley, and Kleen Kanteen in my rotation. I also looked at reviews, recommendations, and conducted user testing to separate the bad bottles from the rest of the bunch. The only thing we don’t like to keep bottled up at PopSci are our feelings on your best buys.

How do insulated water bottles work?

One of the biggest reasons to opt for one of the best insulated water bottles and not something like the BPA-free Tritan plastic in my Nalgene bottle is the vacuum insulation—a small gap of air between the bottle walls to reduce conduction, keeping liquids hot or cold for several hours. Additionally, this also prevents the outer layer from sweating and causing water marks on some surfaces. Plastic may be durable and is less likely to dent in a fall, but it will warm up if left in a hot car. Beyond temperature retention, there are certain things to keep in mind when picking an insulated water bottle.

What to consider when buying the best insulated water bottles

Size

Insulated water bottles bring plenty of bounce to the ounce; the water bottles on this list range from 18 ounces all the way up to 64 ounces. Shop for a size based on your water intake. If you’re a frequent hydrator or athlete, you might want to consider a bottle that is 32 ounces and up. For on-the-go use, I personally enjoy a water bottle in the 24- to 32-ounce range—it’s not too small that I need to refill it constantly, but not a complete lug to haul around. However, I have a 64-ounce water bottle for the sole purpose of getting in my daily water intake without having to refill. Those looking for super-extra hydration should consider a gallon water bottle . Tiny tykes who don’t need that much water should aim for a 12-ounce bottle.

Dishwasher friendliness

You should wash your stainless steel water bottle after every use, regardless of what was in the bottle. Not all stainless steel bottles are dishwasher safe, however. Warm, soapy water and a sponge does the trick for bottles that require handwashing. If you have a bottle with a narrower opening or one that has hard-to-reach crevices—which equal a stinky, smelly, stainless steel bottle—look for a bottle brush or bottle cleaning tabs to take care of the job. All of the bottles on our list are dishwasher safe.

Sip preferences

Wide-mouth water bottles are great if you want a cup-like sipping experience, or want to throw in some ice hassle-free. However, you might get some spillage on your shirt and face in public, which is humbling, to say the least. A narrow mouth prevents that but is harder to load up with ice. A flip-up straw lets you sip your water as you please, but can be harder to chug based on the model. Companies often sell separate cap accessories to customize a sipping experience to your liking.

Weight & durability

Stainless steel vacuum-insulated water bottles tend to be light and durable, thanks to 18/8 stainless steel, which refers to its elemental composition: 18% chromium and 8% nickel. However, there is still a possibility for dings during use, since some bottles have a thinner outer layer of stainless steel compared to others. This makes them lighter in weight but more prone to dents. And, like phone screens, you never know if your bottle will survive a short fall on concrete or a 3-foot tumble down a mountain.

Additionally, the bottle’s paint coating affects its durability. Powder-coated bottles are less prone to scratches and peeling than liquid-coated bottles. The powder coating also gives the bottle more grip, which prevents it from slipping out of your hands. Handles, slings, and silicon sleeves can add personality and keep your bottle ding-and-dent free.

Thankfully, you can allegedly fix a dented bottle with some hot and cold water or a hairdryer and dry ice . This is all to say: a bottle with a thicker outer layer and a powder paint coating will typically experience less dents.

The best insulated water bottles: Reviews & Recommendations

These insulated water bottles will leave you feeling refreshed—hydration-wise and “this water bottle is a nice step-up from the other things I’ve used”-wise.

YETI

Why it made the cut: Throw it in your backpack and then throw it in the dishwasher—this bottle is meant to keep up with busy lifestyles.

Specs

Sizes: 12, 18, 26, 36, 46, 64 ounces

12, 18, 26, 36, 46, 64 ounces Dishwasher safe: Yes

Yes Temperature retention: 12-24 hours for iced drinks; 12 for hot

12-24 hours for iced drinks; 12 for hot Mouthpiece: Wide mouth with removable Chug Cap

Pros

Tough

Dishwasher safe

Lots of mouthpiece accessories are available

Cons

5-year warranty

A bit more expensive compared to other reusable water bottles

There was stiff competition to name the best overall water bottle. However, the Yeti Rambler takes home the top prize. It’s more durable than other contenders like Hydro Flask and the powder coating has a great feel and grip to it. The bottle itself comes in a plethora of fun colors (with equally fun names like “Bimini Pink” and “King Crab”) and the number of accessories you can get for your bottle is astonishing. We think the included Chug Cap is a happy medium between wide-mouth ease and narrow-mouth accessibility; you can remove the Chug Cap for washing and ice insertion and put it back on for spillage-free sips.

The handle on the bottle feels sturdy and is grabble—an important feature for slippy-fingered people like myself. Even the straw cap warrants major kudos—you don’t have to touch the straw part to flip it up, and the handle is offset so you can sip without any logistical problems. Yeti advertises 12-24 hours for keeping iced drinks cold but we think it can keep drinks cold for closer to 36 hours. Although the five-year warranty is great in theory, other comparable brands feature a lifetime warranty on their bottles. And, although the price is great in the long run, you can technically get an insulated water bottle that will last just as long (with more dings and dents) but is cheaper. However, we think Yeti is worth the investment.

Best sustainable: Klean Kanteen TKWide

Klean Kanteen

Why it made the cut: Insulated water bottles already are sustainable, but Klean Kanteen’s 90% post-consumer 18/8 stainless steel composition goes the extra eco-friendly mile.

Specs

Sizes: 12, 16, 20, 32, 64

12, 16, 20, 32, 64 Dishwasher safe: Yes

Yes Temperature retention: 46-47 hours for iced drinks depending on cap; 14 hours hot with cafe cap

46-47 hours for iced drinks depending on cap; 14 hours hot with cafe cap Mouthpiece: Wide mouth

Pros

Steel straw in twist mouthpiece is more luxurious and eco-friendly than plastic

Twist cap straw design is stylish and prevents germs

Innovative internal thread design

Lots of accessory options

Cons

Straw cap not recommended for hot liquids due to stainless steel straw

Mouthpieces have more crevices than other bottles

Handle could be more robust

If you thought your reusable water bottle was saving the planet, wait until you meet the Klean Kanteen TKWide line. The company states that 95 percent of its products will be made from recycled steel by 2023; however, the TKWide line is explicitly made from recycled steel right now.

We love the innovative twist cap straw design, which hides the straw mouthpiece completely until use, meaning it’s only exposed to the world when you want it to be. The internal thread design uses a series of rounded bumps rather than a line of threads to create a better seal, keeping your drinks cooler for longer. There are multiple cap options available to turn your TKWide into a tumbler for iced coffee or transform it to athletic mode with the sport cap. If you’re looking for a bottle with a sleek handle, the TKWide metal loop cap is for you. It’s easy to snag with two fingers but might not be for you if you’re looking for something truly grabbable.

Best with straw: Takeya Pickleball Insulated Water Bottle with Straw Lid

Takeya

Why it made the cut: A large, flexible handle, included silicon bumper, and leakproof design are all game-winning features.

Specs

Sizes: 32, 40, 64 ounces

32, 40, 64 ounces Dishwasher safe: Yes

Yes Temperature times: 24 hours cold; 12 hours hot

24 hours cold; 12 hours hot Mouthpiece: Wide mouth with straw lid

Pros

Large handle

Included silicone bumper

Leakproof

Cons

Reviews note pink bottle looks different in the product photo than in real life

When looking for an insulated water bottle with a straw cap, we like to see some specific features: a durable handle that isn’t in the way of the straw itself; a ridge to easily flip up the straw so it doesn’t come in contact with sweaty or dirty hands; and a leakproof design. The Takeya Pickleball Insulated Water Bottle with Straw Lid checks off all these boxes, with an included silicone bumper to prevent damage. A powder coating makes this bottle durable and easy to hold and the large handle makes it easy to clip onto a backpack or carry around.

These bottles are also cheaper than others on this list of a similar size—for example, a 32-ounce Hydroflask retails for $44.95, depending on where you purchase it. This bottle retails for $39.99, which is a steal considering it comes with a silicone bumper, which other companies sell separately. We think everyone is sleeping on this Japanese brand. If you’re looking for a serious step-up option, though, check out the Titanium Aurora Bottle from Snow Peak, a Japanese outdoors brand founded out of the snowy mountains that crafts elevated everyday items.

Best for kids: Hydro Flask 12-ounce Kids Wide Mouth Straw Lid

Hydro Flask

Why it made the cut: This lightweight bottle has an included silicone boot for extra protection.

Specs

Sizes: 12 ounces

12 ounces Dishwasher safe: Yes

Yes Temperature times: 24 hours for cold drinks

24 hours for cold drinks Mouthpiece: Wide mouth

Pros

Perforated silicone boot for extra protection

Kid-friendly features like a place to write a name

Straw doesn’t need to be open all the way to take a sip

Cons

Handle design not the most comfortable to hold

Not leakproof

It was tough to choose between this and the Yeti Rambler Jr. as best for kids. However, the included silicon boot—which other companies sell as a separate accessory—and kid-specific features like a place to write their name edged it out. It’s also lighter than the Yeti Rambler Jr., clocking in at 9.6 ounces compared to 1 pound.

The straw doesn’t need to be opened all the way to take a sip, which is a blessing and a curse: it’s easier to drink out of but it’s not leakproof. Additionally, the handle is out of the way from taking a sip, but is a little uncomfortable to hold, since it requires you hook your fingers rather than allow for a full grab. The company does sell water bottle slings separately, which can keep everyone hands-free. If this bottle doesn’t tickle your kid’s hydration fancy, check out our other picks for the best kid water bottles .

Best with a filter: LifeStraw Go Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle

LifeStraw

Why it made the cut: Clean water is all around you with this fabulous filtered bottle.

Specs

Sizes: 24 ounces

24 ounces Dishwasher safe: Yes, only with filter and carbon capsule removed

Yes, only with filter and carbon capsule removed Temperature times: 24 hours cold; not recommended for hot liquids

24 hours cold; not recommended for hot liquids Mouthpiece: Wide mouth with straw mouthpiece

Pros

Included carabiner

Clean water anywhere

Dishwasher safe

Cons

One size only

Heavy

Doesn’t fit in standard cupholders

Finding clean water in the great outdoors is a struggle. Heck, even finding clean water in cities is difficult—looking at you, suss outdoor water fountain in the park. The LifeStraw Go Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle gets rid of this drinkable debacle thanks to its included Titan Renew and membrane microfilters, which protects against parasites, microplastics, chlorine, organic chemical matter, dirt, sand, and cloudiness, while also improving taste.

Specifically, the LifeStraw’s membrane microfilter removes 99.999999% of bacteria, 99.999% of parasites, 99.999% of microplastics, silt, sand, and cloudiness. It meets NSF 42 standard for chlorine reduction and meets U.S. EPA & NSF P231 drinking water standards for the removal of bacteria and parasites. This means you can also have access to clean water internationally. The carbon filter costs around $10 to replace and the replacement two-stage membrane filter costs around $25. However, these filters only need replacing every 1,000 gallons—that’s a lot of lake water. Although it’s heavier than other insulated water bottles, doesn’t fit in standard cupholders, and only comes in one size, we think the benefits of clean water anywhere outweigh these cons.

Best 64 oz.: Stanley Ice Flow Flip Straw Jug

Stanley

Why it made the cut: This jug is easy to carry and keeps drinks cold for hours, making it easy to drink more water.

Specs

Sizes: 64 ounces

64 ounces Dishwasher safe: Yes

Yes Temperature times: cold for 20 hours; 4 days with ice

cold for 20 hours; 4 days with ice Mouthpiece: Wide mouth with straw lid

Pros

Extra large moveable handle

Leakproof straw

Insulated lid doubles as a cup

Cons

Heavy when filled

Stanley Adventure Quencher travel tumblers are currently every TikTok drink girlie’s must-have item. A TikTok drink girlie is a person (girlie is gender neutral) who has at least three beverages on their person at once, one of them being some sort of chaotic Utah soda concoction or an iced coffee. Stanley makes a mean water bottle as well, and its 64-ounce Ice Flow Flip Straw Jug is our favorite. Unlike other jugs, which come with a narrower mouthpiece for chugging, this water bottle comes with a straw for easy sipping—no one wants to recreate the water-chair scene in Flashdance IRL, at least not unintentionally.

Its temperature control is also unbeatable—four days with ice is a long time! The large, moveable handle allows you to carry the (objectively heavy) jug with ease. I have an older model of this jug with a fixed handle and I’m debating swapping it out for this model. Although it won’t fit in your cupholder, you can throw it on the floor of your car without worrying about it tipping over—and, if it does, you’re less likely to experience any spills.

Igloo

Why it made the cut: You don’t have to sacrifice quality for price with this bottle, which has the same cooling times and features as more expensive varieties.

Specs

Sizes: 26, 36 ounces

26, 36 ounces Dishwasher safe: Yes

Yes Temperature times: 48 hours cold; 12 hours hot

48 hours cold; 12 hours hot Mouthpiece: Wide mouth

Pros

Ergonomic handle

Great price for how long it can keep drinks cold

Powder coating for durability

Cons

Reviewers note the bottle leaking despite closing it tightly

If you’re looking for quality on a budget, look no further than cooler-aficionado Igloo. Although the company doesn’t sell any accessory mouthpieces—you’re kinda stuck with the wide mouth bottle with twist cap—you might be able to get away with finding an accessory cap from another company (which we are obligated to say, do this at your own risk). This bottle features similar specs as our best overall, the Yeti Rambler , at a fraction of the price. The products even have almost identical dimensions and handle shapes. Which is to say, we love this bottle for the same reasons we love the Rambler: a powder coat finish for durability, an ergonomic handle, and lasting cooling power.

FAQs

No. Stainless steel (and titanium) water bottles are made from food-grade material that’s resistant to corrosion and oxidation. Unlike aluminum bottles, they do not need a protective inner coating. And, unlike plastic bottles, they do not leach chemicals when exposed to warm beverages or heat. In fact, using a stainless steel water bottle is your safest bet when it comes to drinking receptacles.

If it’s dishwasher safe, just place it in the dishwasher on the left or right of the top rack, upside down. If it’s handwash-only, some warm, soapy water, a sponge, and some elbow grease are perfect. Bottle brushes can help clean bottles with narrow openings or crevices. Bottle cleaning tablets work in a pinch or on stubborn stains.

Per TSA, insulated water bottles are allowed in carry-on bags as long as they’re empty before entering security. If you walk through security with an insulated water bottle that’s filled, you will risk confiscation or getting pulled aside. It’s best to make the TSA agent’s life easier by filling up your bottle after passing security.

With proper use and care, you can get 10-12 years out of your insulated water bottle. Considering most high-quality insulated water bottles are in the $25-$60 range, that means you’re helping the environment while getting excellent cost-per-use.

Final thoughts on the best insulated water bottles

Choosing the best insulated water bottle doesn’t have to dry out your spirit. You can find high-quality bottles to fit your liking and lifestyle across all price points. Handles, different mouthpieces, accessories, stickers, and fun colors can help you personalize your water bottle so it matches your personality. Hydration is essential, but who says it should be boring?