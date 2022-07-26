Authorities ID man fatally shot in Wrigley neighborhood Sunday

A Long Beach man was killed Sunday evening and his neighbor was arrested on suspicion of murder, police said Monday.

Police believe an ongoing dispute led to the death of 43-year-old, Juan Garfias, who was shot near his daughter’s home in the Wrigley neighborhood Sunday evening. Garfias was referred to as “Pollo” by family and friends, according to his daughter.

“Our neighbors never had issues with us or my dad,” Garfias’ daughter, Destiny, said in an interview with the Post. “I never seen them have a previous argument before.”

According to Destiny, her father did not live with her but he had friends in the neighborhood and would often spend time in the area.

Police say Garfias and a neighbor, 29-year-old Javier Jauregui, were involved in an argument that escalated when Jauregui pulled out a gun and shot him Sunday.

When police arrived to the 2300 block of Cedar Avenue around 7:33 p.m., they found Garfias with a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to the LBPD. He was transported to a local hospital where he died shortly after, police said.

While at the scene, officers determined that Jauregui was barricaded in a nearby home and deployed a SWAT team to get him out. Jauregui and two others were detained for questioning, police said.

Jauregui was booked on suspicion of one count of murder and is being held on $2 million bail.

Struggling with drug addiction, Garfias was “a person from the streets,” said Destiny. “My dad was very funny and cool more when he was sober,” she said.

Before his troubles with drugs, Garfias loved spending time with his family and would often make videos with his nieces and nephews, she said.

In 2019, Garfias posted a video on his YouTube channel, “ Life with Pollo ,” where he documented a day of fun with his family, taking the kids to buy a pet fish and enjoy a day at the park.

“I think these kids needed a little bit more so I brought them to the park to enjoy a nice sunny day in Long Beach,” he says in the video

“He was a good person,” said Destiny.

The post Authorities ID man fatally shot in Wrigley neighborhood Sunday appeared first on Long Beach Post .