Coeur D'alene, ID

Governors from across the West meeting in Coeur d’Alene this week

By Erin Robinson
 3 days ago
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Governors from around the West are meeting in North Idaho this week.

Idaho Governor Brad Little is hosting the Western Governor’s Conference at the Coeur d’Alene Resort.

The three-day conference will address wildfires, cybersecurity, supply chain issues and drought.

The conference starts Tuesday with a welcome from Little before heading into the first keynote speech from Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

Additional speeches will be given by US Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Those interesting in attending can still register and join the waitlist here.

