New record store to open in Wichita

Real estate agent Les Easterby is opening Record Ship in August. The store will sell new and used records among other things. Courtesy photo

Les Easterby was a teenager in high school taking an entrepreneurship class when he was asked to create a business plan.

“My business plan was to open a record store,” he said.

Now, just over two decades later, that’s what he’s doing.

Next month, Easterby is opening the Record Ship at 230 N. Cleveland, just up from the Workroom.

He considered more prominent sites along Douglas and Central avenues, but Easterby said, “People kept telling me a record store is more of a destination, so you don’t necessarily need to be seen on Douglas.”

He’ll have 600 square feet of retail space and another 1,000 square feet of warehouse space where he eventually also plans to host events, such as concerts or vinyl swap meets.

Record Ship will sell a variety of music, including rock, soul, jazz and alternative selections. Easterby also wants to offer new wave, punk and experimental music, which is much of what he likes.

Though the focus will be on new and used vinyl, the store also will have CDs, tapes, books, T-shirts and other items. Easterby said he’ll consider buying collections and will trade as well.

“I’ve always loved record stores.”

He worked at Spektrum Muzik from 2015 to 2020.

“They’re still going strong,” Easterby said, noting that the store is celebrating 10 years in business, “which is great.”

However, he said, “Now I’m just happy to do my own thing.”

After he left Spektrum, Easterby stayed in the business by selling mail-order records.

“I started to refer to that operation as a Record Ship because I ship records,” he said. “And it’s kind of a play on record shop.”

There’s even what he called a “loose space theme to it as well,” which he likes.

Easterby plans to continue to ship records.

“I plan to keep on selling in every way possible,” he said. “It’s a necessity.”

He also may continue to do pop-up events.

Record Ship should open by Aug. 12.

Easterby also will keep his day job as a real estate agent with his family’s Park Plaza Realty.

“Nobody is getting rich off of record sales,” he said. “I just hope to continue to do it as long as possible and be an asset to the community and try my best to further enrich the culture of this town, because that’s what it’s all about.”