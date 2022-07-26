Women, Books & Brews: Author Mary Jane Ryals will talk writing at Red Eye

Catch an evening with local author and poet Mary Jane Ryals on Thursday at Redeye Midtown, 1122 Thomasville Road.

The Oasis Center for Women and Girls, Midtown Reader, and RedEye Coffee will host the "Women, Books, and Brews"

Ryals' poetry is described by Good Reads as “delicious, sensory, rapturous, riveting ... a feast for the senses.”

Ryals ("Cookie & Me" and "Cutting Loose in Paradise") is an award-winning author of nonfiction, poetry, and short stories, editor at the Apalachee Review literary magazine, research associate at Florida State University's College of Business, and first Poet Laureate in Tallahassee. Copies of her work will be available at the event thanks to Midtown Reader.

The event is free, and optional food and drinks can be pre-purchased from Redeye. RedEye Baristas will be behind the counter to serve you brews and pastries if you did not pre-order. Seating is limited so register in advance at eventbrite.com.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.