ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Mama, it’s time to prioritize your needs—even over your kids’

By Elizabeth Tenety
Motherly
Motherly
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mother.ly

Comments / 2

USMC 4ever
3d ago

stop crying.. who told you to have FOUR kids??? You tired? you didn't learn after kid #2? you parents make me laugh... no sympathy...

Reply
3
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Productivity#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Motherly

Motherly

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.

 https://www.mother.ly

Comments / 0

Community Policy