Wichita Falls, TX

City of Wichita Falls asking residents to conserve water

By Courtney Delaney
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — With high temperatures and lack of rain, drought conditions are starting to worsen in the region, promptING officials with the City of Wichita Falls to ask residents to start conserving water.

Current long-term forecasts from the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center are projecting above-average temperatures and below-average rainfall into the spring of 2023.

Current lake levels are near 77% capacity.

According to city officials, Stage I of the Water Conservation Plan automatically takes effect when lake levels reach 65%. Officials said that based on current projections, Wichita Falls will enter Stage I in late September. In Stage I of the Water Conservation Plan, additional water use restrictions will be implemented.

The current year-round water restrictions in Wichita Falls include the following:
• Spray irrigation is not allowed between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
• Leaking irrigation systems must be repaired immediately and be in good working order.
• If washing a vehicle at home, use an automatic shut-off nozzle on the hose to prevent
wasting water.

As water users, we cannot control the weather and make it rain; however, we can control how we use water and all do our part to save as much as we can of this precious resource.

More water-saving tips and conservation measures at wichitafallstx.gov

