Bedford 12U All-Stars bow out of Little League State Finals

NEW CASTLE − The Bedford 12U All-Star team battled as valiantly as an extremely youthful team could at the 2022 Little League State Championships last weekend, but the local lads bowed out of the tournament after two games.

The tournament, with travel ball taking a toll on participation, has been reduced to a double-elimination affair, and Bedford fell to Decatur, 8-4, in its opener on Friday before succumbing to Concord, 7-2, on Saturday.

"We battled and did some good things," said Bedford manager Ben Barker. "But we had only four 12-year olds (Grayson Gillespie, Riley Pruett, Maddox Terrell and Maddox Garrison), so we were definitely a very, very young team. Decatur was all 12-year olds and Concord was almost all 12's.

"Our kids competed and it was fun. I hate that the new format has it down to a double elimination with no pool play, but that's how it is right now."

Decatur 8, Bedford 4

Decatur broke open a 3-3 tie with a four-run fourth inning and held on to win the opener for both teams on Friday night. It was a scoreless pitcher's duel through two innings before Decatur busted loose with three runs in the top of the third. Bedford came right back with three in the bottom of the frame, keyed by a two-run double by Gillespie.

Decatur retaliated with four runs in the top of the fourth, but once again Bedford battled in return, loading the bases while plating a run on Pruett's RBI. But Decatur wriggled out of the jam with minimal damage to keep it 7-4 before adding an insurance run in the sixth.

"Not getting more out of that bases-loaded situation really hurt us and it was tough to bounce back from that," Barker noted. "But I thought we played pretty well in that game, and one more good bounce or hit there and we could've easily been ahead going to the last inning. But Decatur was a really solid team."

Gillespie went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Terrell was 1 for 3 with an RBI for Bedford.

Concord 7, Bedford 2

Bedford had its top hurlers ready to go with Gillespie starting on the mound and Pruett in reserve, but Concord came out hitting and struck a big blow with four runs in the bottom of the second inning. The lead went to 5-0 in the third and 7-0 in the fourth.

Bedford matched Concord in hits with seven, but couldn't score until the top of the sixth and it was too little, too late as the local squad was eliminated for the tournament.

"The very first batter of the game, Jay Hout, hit a screaming line drive that went straight into the pitcher's glove," Barker said. "The pitcher didn't even have time to react, it just went straight to him and he caught it. Then we had two more line drive hits right after that, but then had a hard grounder and fly ball for outs and didn't score.

"I really think if that first line drive had gotten through it would've changed the whole tone of the game because we would've scored a couple. But that's baseball for you. And I just think Grayson and Riley were a little tight trying too hard to be so good."

Gillespie, Pruett and Bear Browning each went 2 for 3, while Terrell had a double, and Garrett Pace and Calin Marsh drove in Bedford's two runs. The remainder of the Bedford roster included Hudson Kern, Cale Prince, Madden Perez, Colby Jones and Hunter Chastain. The assistant coaches were Corey Chastain and Justin Hout.

Planning a return trip

Most of the 2022 District 12 championship team will return in 2023, and Barker fully expects to plan a return trip to State.

"We had a good experience this year and I think the boys learned a lot," he said. "It was definitely a challenge and a learning experience, but most of them are back and I think the kids will work hard in the offseason to get better. They were already talking about wanting to get back, maybe talking a few travel ball guys to try to get them to come back, and we'll try to do it again.

"Our main challenge will be replacing our pitching, but Garrett Pace got some experience at State, and Jay Hout got a bit of time in District. And these boys will grow up and get bigger and stronger by next year, so I think we'll be back."

