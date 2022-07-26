Texas Tech's Cole Spencer lands on Outland Trophy preseason watch list

Texas Tech senior Cole Spencer was named to the Outland Trophy preseason watch list, which the Football Writers Association of America announced Tuesday.

The annual award goes to college football's best interior offensive or defensive lineman. Spencer, who transferred to Tech during the offseason, played offensive tackle at Western Kentucky. Spencer has one year of eligibility remaining after five seasons with the Hilltoppers, which included a medical-redshirt year after an injury in 2018.

The FWAA selected 89 candidates — offensive tackles, guards, centers and defensive tackles — who can be added or removed during the season. Offensive tackles led the list with 29 players.

Spencer was a first-team all-Conference USA tackle last season, in addition to a three-time all-conference selection by Pro Football Focus, which graded out Spencer at 90.7% in 2021.

Tech offensive line coach Stephen Hamby and offensive coordinator Zach Kittley also coached Spencer at WKU.

McGuire to speak at Kickoff Luncheon

Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire and athletic director Kirby Hocutt will speak at the annual Kickoff Luncheon on Aug. 26.

The event at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center is free for general admission, though space is limited and expected to reach capacity. Reserved tables that seat eight are available for $750.

The program begins at noon, with doors opening at 11:15 a.m.

The Red Raiders open the season Sept. 3 at home against Murray State.

Volleyball

Texas Tech volleyball coach Tony Graystone will be inducted into the West Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Champions, WT announced Tuesday.

Graystone, who coached the Lady Buffs for nine seasons from 1999-2008, posted a record of 315-61. He is the program's all-time winningest coach.

Graystone led WT to the 2009 NCAA Division II final, one of five trips to the NCAA regional tournament. He was named Lone Star Conference coach of the year five times and AVCA Southwest Region coach of the year four.

Tech hired Graystone in January 2016 after a stint at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Last season, the Red Raiders made their first NCAA Tournament since 2001. Through six seasons, Graystone is fourth in Red Raiders history for all-time wins (89).

In March, Tech signed Graystone to an extension through 2026. The Red Raiders kick off their season Aug. 26 at the Notre Dame tournament.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech's Cole Spencer lands on Outland Trophy preseason watch list