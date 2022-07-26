Mega Millions jackpot an estimated $830 million

The weather has cooled a little, but lottery fever is getting hotter, with the Mega Millions jackpot reaching an estimated $830 million ahead of Tuesday night's drawing.

"A lot of people have won from here. Maybe I'll be next," said Mega-Millions hopeful Tony Tran after buying $100 worth of tickets from Al's Market in Westminster.

If one ticket were to win it all, the jackpot would be the fourth largest prize in lotto history. The lump sum option is nothing to sneeze at either — a very cool $470 million.

The Mega Millions has been rolling over since April, although four ticket-holders won at least $1 million in last week's drawing.

However, there are long odds to win the full Mega Millions jackpot, about 1 in 303 million.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2, and the drawing takes place Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

Co-Founder and President of Lottery Now Rich Wheeler suggested that hopeful winners should team up to increase their chances of hitting the jackpot.

"The best tip I can give folks is play together in groups," he said. "Pool your tickets together. Each ticket you buy gives you more of a chance to win. That's really the only way you can increase your chances of winning."

That's exactly what Ray Picazo did with his coworkers.

"We actually did that today but I want to get my own so I can win more, but I don't want to tell them that," said Picazo. "There's a group of probably 30 of us that do it."

And if no one gets all five numbers and the Mega Ball number, the jackpot will grow to beyond $1 billion at the next drawing on Friday night.