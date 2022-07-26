ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shogun star Yoko Shimada dies aged 69

By Celebretainment
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Adams
Person
Yoko Shimada
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Marathon#Japanese#Golden Globe#Castle Of Sand#English#Michiko Miki
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy