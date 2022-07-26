ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan man arrested for 2-year-old's brutal murder tells judge he needs to get out of jail to start new job

By Danielle Wallace
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxnews.com

Comments / 44

kaarenwills
3d ago

Who was the woman, the one that waited a few days to take that baby to a hospital? Unless she was held at a weapon's threat of her own life for those days, she needs to be answerable for the little one's death too.The guy arrested, if a court finds him guilty, should know that what already happened to him is nothing in comparison to what will happen to him in prison.

Reply(6)
27
Guest
1d ago

What a waste, the worst of the worst, I can’t imagine what he did to that two year old my heart goes out to her god rest your soul baby . You are a angel now !

Reply(1)
13
Mike Davis
1d ago

That's the way these guys should look like when they arrive to lock up after some of these crimes..Great Job men and women in Blue!!!

Reply
15
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Oscoda Township, MI
City
Glennie, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Get Out#Violent Crime#Alpena News#Alcona Sheriff S Office#U S Forest Service
Fox News

Fox News

773K+
Followers
171K+
Post
644M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy