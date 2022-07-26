ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

Check out which Ada County places had food service violations: July 5-11, 2022

By Michelle Jenkins
 3 days ago

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php . Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

A Cafe, 109 S. 10th St., Boise 6*, 9*
Albertsons — deli, 1653 S. Vista Ave., Boise 21*
Albertsons — fish, 1653 S. Vista Ave., Boise 23*
Alias Coffee House, 908 W. Main St., Boise 2*, 10*
Biscuit and Hogs, 2032 E. Overland Road, Suite 130, Meridian 10*, 23*
Chili’s Grill and Bar, 916 Broadway Ave., Boise 9*
Dutch Bros Coffee, 777 Main St., Suite 110, Boise 10*
Goodwood Barbecue Company, 1140 N. Eagle Road, Meridian 5*
Jack in The Box, 207 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian 10*
Jimmy John’s, 1590 S. Vista Ave., Boise 16*
KB’s Burritos, 2794 S. Eagle Road, Suites 160 and 170, Eagle 8*, 10*, 15*, 16*
Lucky Fins Seafood Grill, 801 Main St., Suite 107, Boise 24*
MB Sandwich House, 4510 W. Overland Road, Boise 2*, 10*
Moe Joe’s Breakfast Eatery, 2951 E. Overland Road, Meridian 16*
Neighbor Tim’s BBQ, 7802 W. Goddard Road, Boise 22*
Red Bench Pizza, 2826 S. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Eagle 10*, 16*, 21*, 22*
Red Oak BBQ, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Meridian 22*
Sea Salt, 9712 W. State St., Star 16*
Sid’s Garage, 1003 W. Main St., Boise 22*
Snowfox W48, 1050 S. Progress Ave., Meridian 15*
Sol Nutrition, 2845 N. Overland Road, Unit 180, Meridian 5*
Sonic Drive-In, 2160 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian 16*
Tasso, 342 E. State St., Eagle 29*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

10 Barrel Brewing, 826 W. Bannock St., Boise
AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 3527 S. Federal Way, Boise
Alahmad Market, 4324 W. Overland Road, Boise
Alchemist Eagle, 228 E. Plaza Drive, Eagle
Bangkok Thai Restaurant, 477 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Bi-Mart, 11347 W. State St., Star
Black Rock Coffee Bar, 2499 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Chicago Connection Pizza, 3931 W. Overland Road, Boise
CS Beef Packers, 2022 Temp Events, Kuna
Dairy Queen, 5251 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Discovery Park concession, 2121 E. Lake Hazel Road, Meridian
Duster’s, 7072 S. Eisenman Road, Boise
Dutch Bros Coffee, 1589 N. Wildwood Way, Boise
Hokey Pokey, 899 E. Chateau Drive, Meridian
IHOP, 3525 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Incredibowls, 6523 Southdale Avenue, Boise
Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park conc, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian
Lucky Root, 1336 N.E. 3rd St., Meridian
McDonald’s, 1185 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Orange Julius, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2009, Boise
Pizza Hut, 2053 E. Fairview Ave. 103, Meridian
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, 211 W. Parkcenter Blvd., Boise
Rolling Hills Vineyard LLC, 152 E. 52nd St., Garden City
Simplot National Fryday, 2022 Temp Events Multiple Day, Boise
Tacos El Rey 4 LLC, 3100 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
Uncle Bob’s Pizza, 1728 E. McMillan Road, #100, 110, 120, Meridian
Walgreens, 1625 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
WinCo Foods — bakery, deli, grocery, meat, produce, 8200 W. Fairview Ave, Boise
WinCo Foods — bakery, deli, grocery, meat/seafood, produce, 1407 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
WinCo Foods — pizza, 1407 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Yogurtz Grill, 1560 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian

