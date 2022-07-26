Check out which Ada County places had food service violations: July 5-11, 2022
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php . Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
|A Cafe, 109 S. 10th St., Boise
|6*, 9*
|Albertsons — deli, 1653 S. Vista Ave., Boise
|21*
|Albertsons — fish, 1653 S. Vista Ave., Boise
|23*
|Alias Coffee House, 908 W. Main St., Boise
|2*, 10*
|Biscuit and Hogs, 2032 E. Overland Road, Suite 130, Meridian
|10*, 23*
|Chili’s Grill and Bar, 916 Broadway Ave., Boise
|9*
|Dutch Bros Coffee, 777 Main St., Suite 110, Boise
|10*
|Goodwood Barbecue Company, 1140 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
|5*
|Jack in The Box, 207 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
|10*
|Jimmy John’s, 1590 S. Vista Ave., Boise
|16*
|KB’s Burritos, 2794 S. Eagle Road, Suites 160 and 170, Eagle
|8*, 10*, 15*, 16*
|Lucky Fins Seafood Grill, 801 Main St., Suite 107, Boise
|24*
|MB Sandwich House, 4510 W. Overland Road, Boise
|2*, 10*
|Moe Joe’s Breakfast Eatery, 2951 E. Overland Road, Meridian
|16*
|Neighbor Tim’s BBQ, 7802 W. Goddard Road, Boise
|22*
|Red Bench Pizza, 2826 S. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Eagle
|10*, 16*, 21*, 22*
|Red Oak BBQ, 2022 Temp Events Multiple, Meridian
|22*
|Sea Salt, 9712 W. State St., Star
|16*
|Sid’s Garage, 1003 W. Main St., Boise
|22*
|Snowfox W48, 1050 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
|15*
|Sol Nutrition, 2845 N. Overland Road, Unit 180, Meridian
|5*
|Sonic Drive-In, 2160 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
|16*
|Tasso, 342 E. State St., Eagle
|29*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
|10 Barrel Brewing, 826 W. Bannock St., Boise
|AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 3527 S. Federal Way, Boise
|Alahmad Market, 4324 W. Overland Road, Boise
|Alchemist Eagle, 228 E. Plaza Drive, Eagle
|Bangkok Thai Restaurant, 477 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
|Bi-Mart, 11347 W. State St., Star
|Black Rock Coffee Bar, 2499 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
|Chicago Connection Pizza, 3931 W. Overland Road, Boise
|CS Beef Packers, 2022 Temp Events, Kuna
|Dairy Queen, 5251 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
|Discovery Park concession, 2121 E. Lake Hazel Road, Meridian
|Duster’s, 7072 S. Eisenman Road, Boise
|Dutch Bros Coffee, 1589 N. Wildwood Way, Boise
|Hokey Pokey, 899 E. Chateau Drive, Meridian
|IHOP, 3525 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
|Incredibowls, 6523 Southdale Avenue, Boise
|Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park conc, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian
|Lucky Root, 1336 N.E. 3rd St., Meridian
|McDonald’s, 1185 S. Vista Ave., Boise
|Orange Julius, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2009, Boise
|Pizza Hut, 2053 E. Fairview Ave. 103, Meridian
|Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, 211 W. Parkcenter Blvd., Boise
|Rolling Hills Vineyard LLC, 152 E. 52nd St., Garden City
|Simplot National Fryday, 2022 Temp Events Multiple Day, Boise
|Tacos El Rey 4 LLC, 3100 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
|Uncle Bob’s Pizza, 1728 E. McMillan Road, #100, 110, 120, Meridian
|Walgreens, 1625 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
|WinCo Foods — bakery, deli, grocery, meat, produce, 8200 W. Fairview Ave, Boise
|WinCo Foods — bakery, deli, grocery, meat/seafood, produce, 1407 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
|WinCo Foods — pizza, 1407 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
|Yogurtz Grill, 1560 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian
