Covington County, MS

Covington County deputy rescues 79-year-old during storm

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A Covington County deputy rescued a 79-year-old woman during a storm on Friday, July 22.

According to a passerby, the woman was traveling through the county when she hydroplaned and hit a ditch. There was a strong current flowing through the ditch at the time of the crash.

Deputy Josh Summerlin went into the water and rescued the driver. Officials with the sheriff’s office said Summerlin saved the woman from being swept away by the water.

Once the deputy retrieved her, he turned her over to Collins Fire Chief John Pope and other firemen for medical assistance.

