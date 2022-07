Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Thomas Ray Grantham, Sr., 78 of Star, Mississippi passed away from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sunday, September 5, 1943, in Harrisville, Mississippi.

STAR, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO