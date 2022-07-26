Bears sign Jaquan Brisker & OL Riley Reiff ahead of training camp

LAKE FOREST – While there are some unknowns when it comes to the Bears’ defense as training camp begins, specifically with linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn , at least one question was answered on Tuesday.

That concerned a rookie who the team may very well end up starting in the secondary in the 2022 season.

Just ahead of the start of training camp, the Bears were able to come to an agreement on a contract with second round draft pick Jaquan Brisker. The deal was officially signed just before general manager Ryan Poles was set to address the media at Halas Hall on Tuesday morning.

“I gave him a big hug when I saw him,” said Poles referring to Brisker. “I’m excited for him and the direction he’s going, just like all the other rookies that came in during the offseason.”

Brisker wasn’t at Halas Hall this weekend when the rest of the rookie class reported but he’s now in the fold ahead of the start of training camp practice on Wednesday. He was the last of the team’s 11 draft picks to come to sign a contract.

A first-team All-Big Ten and second-team All-American selection at Penn State in 2021, Brisker is expected to compete for the open safety spot next to Eddie Jackson for the 2022 season. He along with fellow second round pick and cornerback Kyler Gordon are favorites to land starting spots in the secondary for the opener against the 49ers on September 11th at Soldier Field.

Along with Brisker, the Bears added their second veteran offensive lineman in as many days as former first round pick Riley Reiff signed a one-year deal Tuesday. On Monday, the Bears added versatile guard/tackle and Orland Park native Michael Schofield on a one-year deal.

The 23rd-overall pick of the Lions in 2012, the tackle has started 139 of the 147 games that he’s played in during his ten seasons in the NFL. He played five years with the Lions then four with the Vikings, starting every game he played in from 2013-2020.

After being released by the Vikings, Reiff signed with the Bengals last offseason and started 12 games at right tackle before being placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

