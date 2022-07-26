7 reasons to watch the U.S. Senate Republican debate on WTNH

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 is hosting a debate between the Republican candidates who are running for U.S. Senate on Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

The winner of the August primary will challenge Democratic incumbent U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.

So, why should you watch the debate on News 8? Here’s what you can expect to see:

This debate will be the only time before the Aug. 9 primary where voters can watch Themis Klarides, Leora Levy and Peter Lumaj — the three Republicans who want to replace U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. Which candidate will emerge as the strongest challenger to Blumenthal? Klarides is a relatively well-known Republican leader. Levy is a wealthy and influential Republican who is aggressively attacking Klarides. Lumaj has run repeatedly for statewide office, but has thus far failed to build a widespread political base. Who is the real conservative? Levy and Lumaj are dueling for the title of true conservative. Will Klarides respond to the sharp attacks from Levy, who has called her a “Hartford swamp creature.” How much will the candidates disagree on gun control? Klarides has supported Connecticut’s gun laws. Her challengers have staked out strong pro-gun positions. Connecticut voters are strongly supportive of abortion rights. How will Levy and Lumaj justify their anti-abortion positions and still win in November? Klarides has said she did not vote for President Trump in 2020. Will her Republican rivals make this an issue?

Views can watch the debate on WCTX, WTNH.com, the WTNH app, and the WTNH Facebook page. The 45-minute debate will take place at 8 p.m. at the WTNH studios in New Haven.

