Democratic leaders continue push to bring DNC to Chicago

By Tahman Bradley
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — State and local Democrats are working together to bring the next Democratic National Convention to Chicago.

This is a full campaign blitz by the local Democratic powerhouses who want the 2024 Democratic presidential convention in Chicago.

Local politicians put on a show Tuesday, featuring the Jesse White Tumblers — that was really just for the cameras.

The DNC selection group is taking a closer look at the logistics and they’re checking out tourist attractions, potential venues for events and hotels. The group is dining Tuesday night in Millennium Park.

Pat Quinn calls for referendum to keep Soldier Field’s name

Chicago is one of four finalists for the 2024 DNC. New York, Houston and Atlanta are the other cities in the running.

A solidly blue state with demographics that closely mirror the entire country, Illinois is also aiming to become an earlier presidential primary state. DNC officials are considering that.

But Tuesday was all about the convention, the prestige and the thousands of jobs it would bring.

“This is what it looks like when Americans vote for leaders who support hardworking families, who through policies of a fair minimum wage, expanding voting rights, protecting civil rights and human rights and standing up for the right to choose,” Pritzker said.

There was a hint of tension Tuesday.

Congresswoman Robin Kelly is the Illinois Democratic Party chair, but Pritzker, apparently not happy with the job she’s done raising money, is backing State Rep. Lisa Hernandez for the job. The party will vote on its leader on Saturday.

As for the Republicans, they have selected Milwaukee as host city for their presidential nominating convention.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

