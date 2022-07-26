Tennessee Smokies superfan reunited with prized glove after theft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) – A fourteen-year-old boy with cerebral palsy has been reunited with his prized baseball glove, which was stolen along with his family’s van and specialized wheelchair after a Tennessee Smokies game .

His mother, Carrie Millsaps, shared a video on Tuesday of Mason retrieving the glove given to him by former Smokies player David Berg from the Knoxville Police Department. She said the bat bag containing the glove was recovered from the woods by hunters.

The Millsaps family was leaving a Smokies game on July 15 around 11 p.m. when their van had to be left on I-40 West at Strawberry Plains Pike after it had overheated. When Wesley Millsaps returned to fix the van, it was gone according to a police report. The van was adapted to accommodate their son Mason, a 14-year-old with cerebral palsy. It also contained his specialized wheelchair.

Shortly after the vehicle was reported stolen, a witness told police that four people were seen pushing the van into the junk yard, but the chair was missing from inside. The witness told police that they pushed the van to the junk yard scrap the van for $350.

On July 19, two people were arrested after being found in possession of the specialized wheelchair. Knoxville Police were able to clean the wheel chair and return it to the Millsaps family later that day.

In all, four people were charged with two counts of felony theft. In a social media post, the Millsaps said the van was unsalvageable after was left heavily damaged from the theft.

