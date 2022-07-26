3-year-old Maywood girl safely located; Amber Alert canceled

(File: Getty)

UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled after police said the 3-year-old girl was safely located. At this time, it’s unknown if the suspect is in custody.

Original story:

MAYWOOD, Ill. — An Amber Alert was issued for a 3-year-old girl who was abducted from west suburban Maywood.

The girl was last seen during a DCFS visit in Maywood.

The girl is a Black female, 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink blouse and maroon pants.

The suspect is described as a Black woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 152 pounds. She was

last seen wearing a black and white dress.

Initially, DCFS reported that a 2021 Honda Insight was involved. However, at around 2 p.m., the agency said the vehicle was not determined to be involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.