Is the heat wave caused by climate change? Expert explains why this year is different

By Megan Cardona
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago
A line where a wildfire was contained near the coast of Possum Kingdom Lake in Graford, Texas, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Madeleine Cook

Texas has seen persistent hot and dry conditions this summer, resulting in dozens of wildfires in July.

The heat wave is a result of a high pressure ridge impacting the central United States since June, which pushes air toward the Earth’s surface, diminishing cloud cover and rain opportunities, Tom Bradshaw, National Weather Service meteorologist, told the Star-Telegram.

High pressure and drought are not new occurrences for Texas, said Arne Winguth, The University of Texas at Arlington earth and environmental professor, but the conditions occur more frequently due to climate change.

Winguth’s research focuses on rapid climate change processes leading to hot house climates.

Climate change also influences the length of heat waves, he said. This year is not the first to have over 100-degree days consistently. Other years with long heat wave periods include 2011 and 1980.

The Chalk Mountain wildfire in North Texas had burned thousands of acres as of Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Texas A&M Forest Service

Why are some years hotter than others?

One reason why this year is the first to have a long heat wave period since 2011 is that weather patterns and climate are always varying, Winguth said. Some years are worse than others because of climate phenomenons like El Nino and La Nina.

La Nina occurs every three to five years, causing drier conditions in the southern U.S. A La Nina Advisory for this year remains in place until the end of July, according to the Columbia Climate School’s International Research Institute for Climate and Society.

Outside of weather and climate variations, Winguth said scientific research suggests more warmer periods in the last 30 years than the same time period a century ago.

“Of course we had the Dust Bowl in the [1930s],” he said. “So sometimes agriculture practices contribute to these drought conditions.”

What are the main contributing factors to climate change?

Carbon emissions and methane are the two largest contributors to climate change, Winguth said.

The burning of fossil fuels such as gas creates carbon emissions while methane is produced from landfills, agriculture, and oil and gas systems.

The molecule ozone also contributes to climate change, trapping greenhouse gases in the Earth’s atmosphere. Ozone is produced from diesel engines.

While the Earth’s ozone layer protects the Earth from the Sun’s ultraviolet radiation, ground-level ozone poses health and environmental risks. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, hot, sunny days cause unhealthy ozone levels making it difficult to breathe. Ground-level ozone also negatively impacts vegetation and ecosystems, reducing photosynthesis and making it difficult for plants to grow.

Is there anything individuals can do to make a difference?

Climate change is a difficult problem to tackle, Winguth said, but it’s one everybody needs to face. Individuals can work to reduce their carbon footprints each day.

Electricity generation is one of the main contributors to carbon emissions, he said. Using alternative forms of electricity such as wind or solar help reduce the carbon footprint of producing energy.

The Texas Emissions Reduction Plan offers financial incentives for individuals, businesses and local governments to reduce their carbon emissions. In May 2020, the city of Dallas approved its Comprehensive Environmental and Climate Action Plan which will act as a roadmap to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

David Barber
3d ago

was El Nino caused by climate change? i remember heat waves happening mu entire life , it was 113 the day we left Ft. Worth and moved to Canada when i was 6 years old. i remember Arlington lake being so low that you could walk across it to Arlington from Ft. Worth. This isn't nothing new!!

