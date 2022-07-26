Bear found mysteriously shot to death in Missouri. Now officials are investigating

File photo of a black bear. Authorities in Missouri say a bear was recently shot and killed in Washington County. Robert F. Bukaty AP

A male bear was found shot and killed in Missouri, according to state wildlife officials.

Now its death is under investigation.

Missouri conservation agents believe the bear was fatally shot in Washington County on Thursday, July 21, according to a statement sent to McClatchy News.

Authorities have seized the bear carcass as evidence in the investigation.

Property owners of Woodland Lakes subdivision in Sullivan do not believe the black bear shot near their community was killed in self-defense, according to KTVI. Surveillance cameras in the area had recorded a bear climbing into dumpsters in search of food.

A Missouri Department of Conservation spokesperson told McClatchy News no charges have been filed as of July 26.

If you have additional information regarding the case, call the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-800-392-1111 or the MDC St. Louis Regional Office at 636-441-4554.

Bears in Missouri

Black bears in southern Missouri have become more common, prompting the state to permit “sustainable” hunting.

“The Conservation Department has determined that the state’s bear population can sustain a limited and highly regulated harvest,” officials said. “This provides opportunity for Missourians to participate in the sustainable harvest of a valuable natural resource, while also allowing for the bear population to continue to grow. Additionally, as bear numbers continue to increase, hunting will serve as an essential component of black bear population management.”

The bear shot in Washington County was outside of hunting season, which is scheduled for Oct. 17-26.

If you see a bear, experts say you should slowly back away with your arms in the air.

Officials ask the public to report any bear sightings to Missouri Department of Conservation staff.

Washington County is about 75 miles southwest of St. Louis. Sullivan is a few miles northwest of the county line.