Missouri State

Bear found mysteriously shot to death in Missouri. Now officials are investigating

By Kaitlyn Alanis
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago
File photo of a black bear. Authorities in Missouri say a bear was recently shot and killed in Washington County. Robert F. Bukaty AP

A male bear was found shot and killed in Missouri, according to state wildlife officials.

Now its death is under investigation.

Missouri conservation agents believe the bear was fatally shot in Washington County on Thursday, July 21, according to a statement sent to McClatchy News.

Authorities have seized the bear carcass as evidence in the investigation.

Property owners of Woodland Lakes subdivision in Sullivan do not believe the black bear shot near their community was killed in self-defense, according to KTVI. Surveillance cameras in the area had recorded a bear climbing into dumpsters in search of food.

A Missouri Department of Conservation spokesperson told McClatchy News no charges have been filed as of July 26.

If you have additional information regarding the case, call the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-800-392-1111 or the MDC St. Louis Regional Office at 636-441-4554.

Bears in Missouri

Black bears in southern Missouri have become more common, prompting the state to permit “sustainable” hunting.

“The Conservation Department has determined that the state’s bear population can sustain a limited and highly regulated harvest,” officials said. “This provides opportunity for Missourians to participate in the sustainable harvest of a valuable natural resource, while also allowing for the bear population to continue to grow. Additionally, as bear numbers continue to increase, hunting will serve as an essential component of black bear population management.”

The bear shot in Washington County was outside of hunting season, which is scheduled for Oct. 17-26.

If you see a bear, experts say you should slowly back away with your arms in the air.

Officials ask the public to report any bear sightings to Missouri Department of Conservation staff.

Washington County is about 75 miles southwest of St. Louis. Sullivan is a few miles northwest of the county line.

Comments / 12

Terri Cruse
2d ago

Just 1 more reason I prefer animals to we humans. There is an order in the wild that we as humans have forgotten. while the human population grows we impede upon their homes and expect them to know its off limits for them now. Quite pathetic in my opinion.

Reply
5
Penny Lee Spencer
3d ago

the bear was most likely just hungry and trying to survive. Hope the shooter is found and made to answer for killing the bear if it was not In self defense. Wonder what the rest of the wildlife are feeling right now? Hopefully they don't all go into defense mode more now.

Reply(1)
4
TotalPackage
3d ago

Hopefully they find out who did this and throw them in jail for a very long time

Reply(4)
7
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

