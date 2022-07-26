ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New COVID-19 testing site opens as activity level rises

EAU CLAIRE — A new community COVID-19 testing site opened Tuesday as the Eau Claire area has seen a recent rise in coronavirus activity.

The new testing site is in a parking next to Chippewa Valley Technical College's Health Education Center, 615 W. Clairemont Ave.

Testing will be done from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Appointments are not needed, but people are asked to register online in advance at register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US.

The site has PCR tests that can be administered there as well as rapid test kits that people can take at home.

"With a high number of cases in our community, we want to make getting a test as easy as possible," Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said in a news release.

COVID-19 testing is also available at the county Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave., outside of the Pablo Center at the Confluence, and at numerous pharmacies and clinics in Eau Claire.

Eau Claire County currently is rated at a high level of COVID-19 activity by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A situation report issued on Friday by the Health Department noted there had been 219 new cases of COVID-19 reported in that week. The rising cases indicated that capacity at local hospitals is beginning to be strained.

