IMF Cuts World GDP Outlook a Third Time as Inflation, Rates Jump

By Ana Monteiro
Bloomberg
 2 days ago

The Associated Press

With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it’s nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy.
marketplace.org

Why is China reducing its U.S. debt holdings?

The share of U.S. government debt belonging to China has dropped below $1 trillion — the lowest level in 12 years. China has been a big buyer of U.S. debt. So what’s behind the change?. China’s economy has slowed down considerably in recent months. “You’ve had entire...
Daily Beast

Rich Americans Continue Borrowing Amid Inflation and Recession Fears

America’s rich only got richer during the pandemic, and it seems that the current economic turbulence may serve to benefit them more. Though the recent economic news has sounded a steady drumbeat of doom—inflation keeps rising, stocks keep wavering—wealthy Americans increased their borrowing rates during the first half of this year.
MarketRealist

What's the Highest Fed Interest Rate Ever? All the Details

In the throes of record-high inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates to attempt to ease what will likely be a bumpy economic landing. Experts anticipate Fed Chair Jerome Powell will announce another rate hike of 75 basis points (0.75 percent), in line with last month’s increase.
The Independent

Federal Reserve hikes interest rates 0.75 per cent for second time in two months

The Federal Reserve has wrapped up its two-day meeting with Chair Jerome Powell announcing another 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike.Policymakers are attempting to cool surging inflation, currently at levels not seen in four decades. The consumer price index for June jumped 9.1 per cent from a year ago.This is the second increase of this magnitude since June and was made in a unanimous vote. The Fed is under pressure to continue raising interest rates aggressively but must tread a fine line to avoid a recession.It is also the Fed’s fourth rate hike since March. Since then, the central...
AFP

Fed poised to attack inflation with another interest rate hike

The Federal Reserve is set to announce another big interest rate increase on Wednesday, the fourth this year, in its ongoing battle to tamp down price pressures that have been squeezing American families. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee is widely expected to announce another three-quarter-point increase in the benchmark borrowing rate at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting at 1800 GMT. From zero at the start of the year, the Fed has raised the policy lending rate to a range of 1.5 to 1.75 percent, which has pushed mortgage rates higher and slowed housing sales for five straight months.
Bloomberg

Gartner Slashes Chip Industry Forecast After PC Demand Slumps

Chip sales are growing much more slowly than expected and will begin to decline in 2023, according to Gartner Inc., marking an abrupt end to one of the industry’s biggest boom cycles. Global semiconductor revenue will increase just 7.4% in 2022, the research firm projected in a report Wednesday....
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Views Differ From JPMorgan On Federal Reserve's Policy Outlook: Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, top Wall Street strategists disagree over the impact of weaker economic data on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook and what it'll mean for stocks. Morgan Stanley MS strategists argue that even as recession fears rise, it is too soon to expect the Fed to stop tightening monetary policy, implying that stocks still have further to fall before reaching a bottom.
