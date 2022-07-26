ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Family of 14-year-old girl shot by LA police files lawsuit

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Garcetti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Los Angeles Mayor#Violent Crime#Burlington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy