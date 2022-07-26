Drunk driver gets 12 years for 2020 Shelton crash that killed two

www.registercitizen.com
SHARON DREWELUS
3d ago
Exactly what is wrong with our system. No justice for the victims. Our judges need to retire and put some young people in there to make better decisions and the prosecuter need a course in plea bargaining
Morty
2d ago
wow he got away with murder 12 years for killing 2 and paralyzeding a 3th .the justice system is broken 💔 .what kind of justice is that for the family. that's more of a slap on the face to the victims family than justice.so if it would have been one person dead he would have got a fine and probation
