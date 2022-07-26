ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Abortion ruling finally gives unborn chance for legal protection they deserve

By Grazie Pozo Christie, M.D.
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxnews.com

Comments / 4

Vicky Graham
3d ago

If it was about babies, we'd have excellent and free universal maternal care. You wouldn't be charged a cent to give birth, no matter how complicated your delivery was. If it was about babies we'd have months and months of parental leave, for everyone. If it was about babies we'd have free lactation consultants, free diapers, free formula. If it was about babies we'd have free and excellent child care from newborns on. If it was about babies, we'd have universal pre-school and pre-k. But it's actually about control and punishing women for having sex.

Reply
5
Vicky Graham
3d ago

"The unborn" are a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you; they are morally uncomplicated, unlike orphans, they don't need money, education, or childcare; they allow you to feel good about yourself without any work at creating or maintaining relationships; and when they are born, you can forget about them, because they cease to be unborn. It's almost as if, by being born, they have died to you. You can love the unborn and advocate for them without substantially challenging your own wealth, power, or privilege, without re-imagining social structures, apologizing, or making reparations to anyone. They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to claim you love Jesus but actually dislike people who breathe.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Abortion Clinics#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Fox News

Fox News

773K+
Followers
171K+
Post
644M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy