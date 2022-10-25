TÁR: release date, reviews, nominations and everything we know about the Cate Blanchett movie

Cate Blanchett has a new movie coming out in 2022 titled TÁR , so get excited. One of the most heralded actresses of her generation — a two-time Oscar winner — Blanchett is teaming on TÁR with Todd Field, a well-respected director who has not made a movie in 16 years. All of this combines for an exciting collaboration.

TÁR is being pegged as a strong candidate to be a figure in the 2022 movie award races, so to learn more about it, we’ve compiled everything we know about the movie right here.

After a release in New York and Los Angeles on October 7, TÁR is rolling out to more US cities in subsequent weeks. Here's how to watch TÁR right now.

For those outside of the US, including the UK, TÁR is not expected to arrive until January 2023.

What is the TÁR plot?

TÁR is an original story written by Todd Field, here is synopsis from Focus Features:

"The film, set in the international world of classical music, centers on Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra."

If you've seen the movie and have some questions, we've taken a closer look at the TÁR ending . Also, in case you were wondering, Lydia Tár is a fictional character, not a real-life composer.

Is there a TÁR trailer?

The first teaser trailer for TÁR is unique. For the majority of its two-minute runtime it only shows Blanchett as Lydia Tár blowing a puff of smoke in slow motion, while a voice-over talks about the kinds of plagues that impact people, including the ominous line "and whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad with power." The trailer ends with a scene of Blanchett’s character vigorously leading an orchestra. Watch the trailer below.

A US and international teaser trailer were released, but they are identical save for the ending info about when TÁR is debuting.

Another TÁR teaser trailer shows off more of the movie, but presents the world of a professional conductor in a very eerie way. Check it out for yourself below:

Just ahead of the movie's US release date, a third trailer for TÁR was shown. Give it a look right here:

TÁR reviews — what the critics are saying

TÁR premiered at the Venice Film Festival on September 1 and immediately is been heralded by critics. Cate Blanchett's performance is highly praised and already having people say she is in contention for her third Oscar, while those who have seen it saying the 16-year gap between Todd Fields' movies has been worth the wait.

What to Watch's TÁR review affirms just how good Blanchett is in the movie, though it does acknowledge some struggles with the tough subject matter.

The overall consensus of the movie, however, is extremely positive. It is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 95%. Metacritic scores the movie at a 90 and has given it its "Must-See" designation.

Who is in the TÁR cast?

Cate Blanchett leads the way in TÁR as the eponymous character. Blanchett continues to keep herself busy, as TÁR is just one of the movies she stars in during 2022. She is also onboard to voice Sprezzatura in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and is credited as being the narrator for the Netflix movie The School for Good and Evil . Some of her recent credits include Don’t Look Up and Nightmare Alley . Blanchett is already a seven-time Oscar-nominated actress and two-time winner ( Blue Jasmine , The Aviator ). Is TÁR her next opportunity to score a nom?

In an interview with CBS , director Todd Field praised Blanchett's effort and preparedness: "I've never ever worked with someone, ever, on a play or anything else, that shows up and they know all of it."

Also headlining the TÁR cast are Mark Strong ( The Kingsman , Zero Dark Thirty ), Noémie Merlant ( Portrait of a Lady on Fire , Paris, 13th District ), Nina Hoss ( Phoenix , Homeland ), Julian Glover ( Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade , Game of Thrones ), Allan Corduner ( Topsy-Turvy , Homeland ) and Sophie Kauer, who is making her movie debut with TÁR .

Who is TÁR director Todd Field?

Many could be forgiven for not being overly familiar with Todd Field, as the writer/director has been surprisingly inactive since his last movie, Little Children , came out in 2006. However, with Little Children and 2001’s In the Bedroom , Field had a one-two punch that made him a leading voice in the independent film world.

Those two movies combined for a total of eight Oscar nominations, including three for Field himself — two for writing the scripts and then the other for Best Picture.

Hopefully TÁR marks the start of a more consistent output from Field. He currently has two TV projects lined up, including the TV mini series The Devil in the White City and Purity .

We'll update this post as more information on TÁR becomes available.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

How long is TÁR?

TÁR has a runtime of two hours and 38 minutes.

What is TÁR rated?

TÁR is rated R in the US for "some language and brief nudity." A UK rating has not been released yet.

TÁR nominations and awards

TÁR is almost certainly going to be up for many of the major year-end movie awards. Keep track of the movie's nominations and award wins right here:

Venice Film Festival

Best Actress — Cate Blanchett (winner)

Best Film (nominee)

Gotham Awards nominations