ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Report: Joe Burrow having appendix removed

By Field Level Media
The Connection
The Connection
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M84Gb_0gtZaeFh00

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is having surgery to remove his appendix, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

It's unclear how much time Burrow will miss. The Bengals open training camp on Wednesday.

The 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year completed a league-best 70.4 percent of his passes for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season.

Burrow, 25, led the Bengals to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
192
Followers
546
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy