Sylvania Township rabbi met victim on social media app

By By Alexa Scherzinger / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

A Sylvania area rabbi who pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition met his victim on the Whisper app before switching to Snapchat, court documents show.

David Kaufman, 51, was arrested in early March and charged with raping a female victim who was younger than him and disabled.

According to a sentencing memorandum filed in Lucas County Common Pleas County, Kaufman wasn’t aware the woman was disabled or living in an assisted living home at the time.

His defense team requested probation as a sentence.

Mr. Kaufman pleaded no contest on July 12 to fourth-degree felony gross sexual imposition and misdemeanor unlawful restraint. Neither charge carries a mandatory prison term, and the maximum term that could be imposed is just 18 months.

Rape, alternatively, carries a three to 11-year possible sentence.

His attorney, Ian Friedman, said that the inciting incident would be further elaborated on during the sentencing hearing. That is expected to be scheduled for next week before Judge Stacy Cook of Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

According to the court documents, in early 2022, Mr. Kaufman met the alleged victim on a social media app called Whisper, which allows users to anonymously post and share photo and video messages with other users. The pair eventually began talking on Snapchat, sharing personal information and eventually discussing previous sexual history.

According to the memorandum, the alleged victim first proposed meeting Mr. Kaufman offline. He agreed, and the meeting was set for March 5. The memorandum also stated that the alleged victim did not disclose nor insinuate that she was disabled, but the document did not specify her exact disability.

It wasn’t until after he had already been charged that Mr. Kaufman learned that the victim resided at an assisted living home, the memorandum said.

“Nothing about the home would lead a reasonable person to believe it was a group home,” Ian Friedman, Kaufman’s attorney, wrote.

That evening, Mr. Kaufman picked the alleged victim up at her home. They went to two different restaurants since the first had a long wait time. Eventually, they ended up having dinner at Mr. Kaufman’s apartment.

At the apartment, the woman requested white wine, having about a glass and a half. Then, according to the memorandum, she and Mr. Kaufman engaged in consensual sexual conduct, but he stopped after noticing she appeared to be affected by the wine.

The memorandum noted that Mr. Kaufman thought it was unusual to be drunk after such a small amount of alcohol but had no reason to believe it was because of a disability.

After that, the victim’s behavior and Mr. Kaufman’s reactions were “murky,” Mr. Friedman wrote.

The pair fell asleep together, had additional sexual contact in the morning, and then both left the apartment.

The alleged victim’s disability only became known to Mr. Kaufman after law enforcement advised Mr. Friedman of her condition and after allegations had already been made, the memorandum stated.

“Upon learning of the victim’s disabilities from counsel, Mr. Kaufman was mortified,” Mr. Friedman wrote. “He accepts full responsibility for his offense and is genuinely remorseful for the harm that he caused the victim and her family as well as his own family.”

It was then that Mr. Kaufman decided to forgo a trial and plead guilty to avoid further distress to the victim.

Mr. Friedman argued that because Mr. Kaufman had no prior criminal record and had no compliance issues while on house arrest in March, there was no evidence that he would not comply with parole sanctions. He also noted that even though this case was public, no other people came forward with allegations of misconduct against Mr. Kaufman.

Regardless of the sentence, Mr. Kaufman would also be subject to the Tier 1 Sex Offender Registry. The memorandum also remarked how the case had already had a major impact on Mr. Kaufman’s personal and professional life. Shortly after his arrest, the Sylvania Township synagogue where he was rabbi, Temple Shomer Emunim, fired him.

“It is important to note that Mr. Kaufman’s standing as a rabbi is wholly irrelevant to the instant matter, as his professional role had no connection to his relationship with the victim,” the memorandum read. “In fact, the victim only vaguely knew of his position and there was no dynamic of positional power or trust.”

The memorandum included seven letters from Mr. Kaufman’s friends and family attesting to his character, including letters from all three of his adult children.

