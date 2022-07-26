ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

12-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy shot in the Bronx

By FOX 5NY STAFF
fox5ny.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#The Bronx#Violent Crime#Harlem Hospital#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy