Woman shoots man, forces 2 people to drive her away from scene, police say

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a woman accused of shooting a man and forcing two people to drive a getaway car.

Atlanta officers responded to a shooting call at 1217 Metropolitan Parkway around 5:35 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a man shot in the stomach.

Police learned the actual shooting happened down the street at 1341 Metropolitan Parkway after the victim and woman got into an argument.

Investigators pieced together that the shooter also forced a couple of bystanders to drive her away after the shooting.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer spotted a tow company loading a car outside a convenience store.

Police said the victim is stable at Grady Memorial Hospital. The two bystanders were not injured. Anyone who has information about the shooting are asked to contact Atlanta police.

