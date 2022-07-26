Keep cool at the Summer Movie Series Sarasota Opera House

The Sarasota Opera continues the 2022 Summer Movie Series with HD at the Opera House and Classic Movies at the Opera House. HD at the Opera House features filmed performances of opera and ballet from around the world.

All seats are general admission.

HD at the Opera House

"La traviata" — 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7. Giuseppe Verdi’s work of love and lust, life and death, is set in 19th century Paris in this Royal Opera House production. Directed by Richard Eyre, the cast includes Pretty Yende, Stephen Costello, Dimitri Platania, Kseniia Nikolaieva, David Shipley, Angela Simkin, Germán E. Alcántara, Andrés Presno and Jeremy White. Running time: 3 hours, 40 minutes.

"Rusalka" — 1:30 p.m. Aug. 21. Antonin Dvorak’s most celebrated creation for the stage and inspired by the folktale "Undine" and Hans Christian Anderson’s "The Little Mermaid," is performed at Teatro Real, Madrid. Directed by Christof Loy and conducted by Ivor Bolton, the cast includes Asmik Grigorian, Eric Cutler, Karita Mattila and Katarina Dalayman. Running time: 3 hours.

"Rigoletto" — 1:30 p.m. Sept. 11. This special video recording of Verdi’s masterpiece celebrates 171 years since its premiere in 1851. Director Oliver Mears brings this timeless tragedy into the modern world in this Royal Opera House production, conducted by Sir Antonio Pappano. Cast includes Carlos Álvarez, Liparit Avetisyan, Lisette Oropesa, Brindley Sherratt and Ramona Zaharia. Running time: 3 hours.

"Der Rosenkavalier" — 1:30 p.m. Sept. 25. This historic film hailed by the New York Times as “superb” is a shining example of a performance style and a musical art form that is truly immortal. Elisabeth Schwarzkopf stars in her signature role as the Marschallin in this Salzburg Festival production of Richard Strauss’ great work. Also starring Sena Jurinac, Anneliese Rothenberger and Otto Edelmann. The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra is conducted by Herbert von Karajan.

Classic Movies

"Fiddler on the Roof" — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5. This 1971 epic film centers on Tevye, a poor Jewish father living in Amatevka, who is faced with the challenge of marrying off his five daughters amidst growing tension in his village. Produced and directed by Norman Jewison, the film is an adaption of the 1964 musical and received eight Academy Award nominations, winning three. Starring Chaim Topol, Norma Crane, Leonard Grey, Molly Picon and Paul Mann. Running time: 2 hours, 39 minutes.

"Double Indemnity" — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19. This 1944 crime film noir, directed by Billy Wilder, who co-wrote the screenplay with Raymond Chandler, stars Fred MacMurray as an insurance salesman, Barbara Stanwyck as a provocative housewife who is accused of killing her husband, and Edward G. Robinson as a claims adjuster whose job is to find false claims. Running time: 1 hours, 47 minutes.

"Harvey" — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23. This 1950 comedy-drama, directed by Henry Koster, stars James Stewart and Josephine Hull. The story is about a man whose best friend is a pooka named Harvey, a 6 ft. 3 ½ inch tall white invisible rabbit, and the ensuing debacle when the man’s sister tries to have him committed to a sanatorium. Running time: 1 hour, 44 minutes.