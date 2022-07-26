Far-right internet personality 'Baked Alaska' pleads guilty to storming the Capitol

"Baked Alaska," a far-right internet personality who was present for the riots on Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to unlawfully protesting at the U.S. Capitol.

The streamer, whose real name is Anthime Gionet, had initially claimed he was innocent after he abandoned a plea agreement in May. But now it appears Gionet has changed tune again, CNN reported.

His latest plea deal, filed on Friday, shows that on the day of the riot, Gionet live-streamed himself entering the Capitol in nearly 30 minutes of footage. He can also be seen telling others to enter, saying things like, "We ain't leaving this b*tch."

The livestream not only resulted in charges being brought against Gionet but also helped federal prosecutors identify other rioters who entered the building. Overall the video assisted in multiple arrests, The Hill reported.

During his May hearing, Gionet told U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, "I believe I'm innocent, your honor," arguing he acted as an independent journalist, Reuters reported.

When Sullivan heard Gionet's claim, he responded by saying, "fine, let's pick a trial date. I'm never going to force someone to plead guilty who doesn't think they're guilty. Never."

But prosecutors were not quick to jump, saying they would give him an additional two months to consider the plea agreement, which is believed to be the same deal he accepted in court last week.

Gionet took to the messaging app Telegram after his plea on Friday, saying the majority of federal prosecutions end in a deal like his, CNN reported.

"It's literally the standard thing that happens," Gionet wrote.

He then took time to deny claims that he was working as an informant for the government.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol wrapped up its summer hearings last week. Since then, many have voiced their opinions on the information presented by the panel, including President Biden.

During a speech before Black law enforcement leaders, he called on the hypocrisy of former President Donald Trump, who claimed to support police but did nothing to try and deter rioters attacking Capitol police for hours.

"The police were heroes that day," Biden said from quarantine as he recovers from COVID-19. "Donald Trump lacked the courage to act. The brave women and men in blue all across this nation should never forget that. You can't be pro-insurrection and pro-cop. You can't be pro-insurrection and pro-democracy. You can't be pro-insurrection and pro-American."

Either way, Gionet marks the latest rioter to have their day in court after storming the Capitol.