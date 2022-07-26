Drivers changing habits as gas prices, inflation impact finances

Photo credit Getty

A new AAA survey says Americans are cutting back on driving to save money. This news comes as gas prices in Louisiana continue to hover around the $4.00 mark.

AAA's Don Redmond says this is a case of history repeating itself.

"In 2008, that was the first time Louisiana saw $4.00 per gallon gasoline," Redmond said. "We saw people carpooling. We saw them driving less."

Redmond says now--just like in 2008--American drivers have hit their breaking point with gas prices and their finances.

"People said, 'Okay. You know what, I'm slowing down. I'm changing type of vehicles. I'm not driving as far or driving as much,'" Redmond said. "'I'm combining my errands. I'm doing those things to try to save the expense of fuel.'"

Redmond says inflation is also impacting drivers' budgets, forcing them to cut back on their travels.

"These higher prices--sustained higher prices--absolutely have an impact on the family budget and their travel budget," Redmond said. "After the Fourth of July, we've noticed a big drop in demand. It's like people were wanting to make that last big hurrah for summer and are now cutting back."

Redmond says it's too early to tell when or if drivers will resume their usual traveling habits. Still, for the drivers who are not cutting back on their traveling, Redmond says regular maintenance of your car can help you improve your vehicle's gas mileage. Among them: regular oil changes, making sure your tires are properly inflated, and keeping your gas tank at or above a quarter of

"When you're running on empty, you're actually losing efficiency of your vehicle," Redmond said. "By keeping your gasoline tank full or near full, you're definitely getting better performance out of your vehicle."