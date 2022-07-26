ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

St. Tammany students will get free school lunches and breakfast next school year

By Kenny Kuhn
 3 days ago

Students at St. Tammany Parish schools will get free school lunches and breakfasts for all students during the 2022-2023 school year.

The meals will be provided through a program called the Community Eligibility Provision.

All enrolled students in the 55 St. Tammany Parish Public Schools are eligible to receive a healthy breakfast and lunch at school at no charge to parents.

Students will be able to participate in the meal program without having to pay a fee or submit a meal application

