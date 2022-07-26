St. Tammany students will get free school lunches and breakfast next school year

Students at St. Tammany Parish schools will get free school lunches and breakfasts for all students during the 2022-2023 school year.

The meals will be provided through a program called the Community Eligibility Provision.

All enrolled students in the 55 St. Tammany Parish Public Schools are eligible to receive a healthy breakfast and lunch at school at no charge to parents.

Students will be able to participate in the meal program without having to pay a fee or submit a meal application