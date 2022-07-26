Bridge on Gardnerville Road to close

GRIFTON — A bridge on Gardnerville Road east of Grifton will close for several months starting Monday, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced.

A DOT contractor will demolish the bridge, which spans Swift Creek and has reached the end of its service life, and construct a modern structure, a news release said.

A marked detour will send drivers onto Lewis Haddock Road, Joe Gardner Road, Stokestown-Saint Johns Road and County Home Road.

Travelers should anticipate longer commutes and approach the work site cautiously, the release said.

The closure will begin at 8 a.m. The road is scheduled to reopen by the end of this year.