ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grifton, NC

Bridge on Gardnerville Road to close

By Bobby Burns
The Standard
The Standard
 3 days ago

GRIFTON — A bridge on Gardnerville Road east of Grifton will close for several months starting Monday, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced.

A DOT contractor will demolish the bridge, which spans Swift Creek and has reached the end of its service life, and construct a modern structure, a news release said.

A marked detour will send drivers onto Lewis Haddock Road, Joe Gardner Road, Stokestown-Saint Johns Road and County Home Road.

Travelers should anticipate longer commutes and approach the work site cautiously, the release said.

The closure will begin at 8 a.m. The road is scheduled to reopen by the end of this year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grifton, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Dot
The Standard

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
234
Followers
365
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

www.TheStandardENC.com 227-B N Greene St Snow Hill, NC 28580 Main Phone: 252-747-3883 Customer Care Phone: 252-329-9505

 https://www.reflector.com/standard/

Comments / 0

Community Policy