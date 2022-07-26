Waunakee School District board OK's $100,000 to begin site work for building referendum

Buy Now The board approved $100,000 to be spent on the initial engineering, including land surveying, wetland delineation, a traffic impact analysis and other work in preparation for buildings projects to be funded by the 2022 referendum. Heritage Elementary will be rebuilt near the Intermediate School on Woodland Drive before a new middle school is built on this site. Roberta Baumann

The Waunakee school board approved a timeline for a building referendum that allows Heritage Elementary School to be constructed on west Woodland Drive in 2024, followed by the middle school on the existing South Street Heritage site in 2026 without spending district funds to be reimbursed by a November referendum.

The approval came during the board’s special meeting on July 25 to discuss the referendum details. Rather than spending $500,000 for the initial engineering prior to the November referendum, the district will spend $100,000 of its 2021-22 end-of-year funds for land surveying, wetland delineation, a traffic impact study and other work prior. Building construction could then begin in April of 2023. Had the school board chosen to spend $500,000, construction would have begun in November, immediately following the referendum.