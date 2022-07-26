ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Guardian view on the death penalty: a long way to go | Editorial

By Editorial
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Fnxm_0gtZSd0c00
Adovocacy Groups, Including The Abolitionist Action Committee, gather outside U.S. Supreme Court, Washington, District of Columbia, United States - 29 Jun 2022<br>Mandatory Credit: Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI/REX/Shutterstock (13011183h) A member of The Abolitionist Action Committee, a group against the death penalty, sits at a petition table outside the U.S. Supreme Court of the 50th anniversary of Ferman v. Georgia, which concluded that the death penalty in three cases constituted as cruel and unusual punishment, in Washington, DC on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Adovocacy Groups, Including The Abolitionist Action Committee, gather outside U.S. Supreme Court, Washington, District of Columbia, United States - 29 Jun 2022 Photograph: Bonnie Cash/UPI/REX/Shutterstock

Next month, Oklahoma will embark on a grim schedule: an execution nearly every month until the end of 2024. In September, it is due to execute Richard Glossip, whom many believe to be the victim of a terrible miscarriage of justice . A five-year moratorium has come to an end with the failure of a lawsuit arguing that the use of lethal injections was unconstitutional.

Oklahoma is not the only place that is enthusiastically resuming state-sanctioned killing after a pause. Myanmar’s rulers announced on Monday that they had executed four prisoners, including Phyo Zeya Thaw, a rapper and former MP, drawing international condemnation . This was the first time the death penalty had been used there for more than 30 years, said the UN. And on Tuesday it emerged that Tomohiro Kato has been executed in Japan for stabbing seven people to death in 2008.

Recorded executions fell sharply in 2020 across the world due to the pandemic, but are now rebounding. Amnesty International says that it saw a 20% increase in 2021, including a sharp rise in Iran to 314 deaths. This year, Saudi Arabia executed 81 men on a single day in March, two of them for participation in violent anti-government protests. Singapore executed four people for drug offences after a two-year pause – including, despite an international outcry, Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam, a young man with an IQ of 69 who said that he was coerced into carrying a small amount of heroin. His case has helped to stir debate about capital punishment. In Myanmar, more than 100 other people have been handed death sentences since last year’s seizure of power by the army.

The broad trend is towards the decline of capital punishment. Almost 160 years after Venezuela became the first country to abolish it, well over a hundred more have followed suit ( including Papua New Guinea this January), and about 30 more have effectively abolished it, for example through formal moratoria. Despite the increase in 2021, the total number of deaths – 579 – was the second lowest that Amnesty International has recorded since 2010.

But a huge black hole remains: the organisation believes that China executes thousands of prisoners a year, but the figure is a state secret, as in Vietnam and North Korea. And the overall fall in the documented use of the death penalty is accompanied by extreme and shocking cases in places that cling to it . The US is also a glaring example of the way that progress can be turned back: 50 years ago this summer, a supreme court ruling led to a de facto moratorium on the death penalty . Four years later it was restored. More recently, the last administration dramatically resumed federal executions; more were carried out under Donald Trump than any other president in the past century . Though the current attorney general, Merrick Garland, imposed a moratorium , that could be undone by the next administration.

There are many reasons to be disturbed by capital punishment. These include agonising deaths witnessed in the US, wrongful convictions, the blatant discrimination of criminal justice systems that results in the disproportionate killing of ethnic minority offenders, and the use of the death penalty for non-violent crimes and political offences. In Myanmar, relatives of the executed men were reportedly denied access to their bodies. But underlying all of this is the broader understanding that continues to spread through the world: that states have no right to take the lives of citizens.

• This article was amended on 29 July 2022. An earlier version said the US supreme court “struck down” the death penalty 50 years ago. This has been clarified.

Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a letter of up to 300 words to be considered for publication, email it to us at guardian.letters@theguardian.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
The Guardian

My youngest brother is a famous rockstar. I used to worry for him, but now I just feel so proud

This story ends at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2018. I’m standing alongside the rest of the sold-out arena, punching the dry ice, roaring along to Lights during Interpol’s sold-out show, as my youngest brother, Daniel, strides across the stage slashing at his guitar, singer Paul Banks leading the throng. “That’s why I hold you,” we all sing, “that is why I hold you dear.”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Glossip
Person
Merrick Garland
The Guardian

Alarm grows as Orban prepares to take ‘pure Nazi’ rhetoric to US

A longstanding adviser to Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán who resigned last week has warned him that his far-right rhetoric could have tragic consequences. The Hungarian leader sparked a backlash at home and abroad with a recent speech in which he spoke out against “race mixing”. Soon after, Zsuzsa Hegedüs, a sociologist who has known Orbán for 20 years, handed in her resignation, criticising the prime minister for what she called a “pure Nazi” speech.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Death Sentences#Amnesty International#United Nations#Capital Punishment#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The U S Supreme Court
The Guardian

After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck

It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Guardian

Jared Kushner: I stopped Trump attacking Murdoch in 2015

In a forthcoming memoir, Jared Kushner says he personally intervened to stop Donald Trump attacking Rupert Murdoch in response to the media mogul’s criticism, at the outset of Trump’s move into politics in 2015. In the book, Breaking History, Kushner writes: “Trump called me. He’d clearly had enough....
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
Country
Singapore
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
The Guardian

The Big Lie review: Jonathan Lemire laments what Trump hath wrought

Joe Biden sits in the Oval Office but Donald Trump occupies prime space in America’s psyche. Mike Pence’s most senior aides have testified before a federal grand jury. An investigation by prosecutors in Georgia proceeds apace. In a high-stakes game of chicken, the message from the Department of Justice grows more ominous. Trump’s actions are reportedly under the microscope at the DoJ. He teases a re-election bid. Season two of the January 6 committee hearings beckons.
POTUS
The Guardian

Tennis star Ash Barty marries longtime partner Garry Kissick

Retired tennis superstar Ash Barty has married her longtime partner Garry Kissick. The 26-year-old exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Queensland earlier this month. Barty reached the pinnacle of world tennis as No 1 during a decorated career on the WTA tour. Her three grand slam victories included the...
TENNIS
The Guardian

The Guardian

383K+
Followers
90K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy