Wine options at your local liquor store are endless. During the summer, some enjoy picking up a bottle of light rose from France, others maybe a Sauvignon Blanc from California. For those looking to try their hand at wine making, we’ve got good news for you. Customers can create their very own wine right here in Wallington, New Jersey. Make Wine With Us, located at 21 Curie Avenue in Wallington, is a great place to gather a few friends to make vino to enjoy for many years to come. Keep reading for more information on this juicy opportunity to create your own wine from a Spring or Fall vintage of grapes.

WALLINGTON, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO