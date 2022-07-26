Marshall native Stark takes second career A Main win and Badger points lead at Sycamore

Marshall's Kyle Stark poses in Victory Lane following an A Main victory at Sycamore Speedway Saturday, July 23. Contributed

They say once you get your first feature win, the rest come easy. For some, this may not be the case. However for Marshall, WI driver Kyle Stark it certainly seems to be.

The 25 Lap Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midget A Main got underway with Aaron Muhle and Jace Sparks on the front row, and Muhle wasted no time jumping out to an early advantage. Sparks then got shuffled back as former series points leader Todd Kluever, Stark, Daltyn England and Zach Boden moved by. Coming off of turn two on lap two, Kluever got out of shape and the #55 dropped from second to fifth, promoting Stark to the second spot.