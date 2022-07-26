For Australia’s Indigenous communities, preserving their languages is a matter of life and death

Pope Francis arrived in the indigenous community of Maskwacis, Alberta, on Monday, where he delivered a long-sought apology for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s “residential school” system."I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples,” the pope said.He prayed silently at the cemetery near the site of the former Ermineskin Indian Residential School, as thousands of indigenous people, many in elements of traditional dress, gathered to meet the church leader.Between 1883 and the 1970s, an estimated 150,000 kids were separated from their families at the schools, where indigenous children were brutally...
