ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

For Australia’s Indigenous communities, preserving their languages is a matter of life and death

By Yarlalu Thomas
World Economic Forum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a positive relationship between the...

www.weforum.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Indigenous senator says Australia is now 'saturated' by welcome to country ceremonies - after donning traditional headdress for maiden speech slamming 'handouts' thrown at Aboriginals

New Aboriginal senator Jacinta Price has slammed welcome to country ceremonies for being token gestures and 'throwaway lines' - and backed Pauline Hanson after her walkout from the Senate on Wednesday. The One Nation leader stormed out as Senate President Sue Lines acknowledged the Indigenous comunity at the opening of...
SENATE
Daily Mail

Famous elder is devastated when he's asked to PROVE that he is Indigenous to receive $80k payment - and is baffled why anyone would PRETEND to be Australian First Nations people as life 'is too difficult'

A prominent Indigenous elder has been 're-traumatised' and has accused an Australian government committee of racism after he was asked to prove his ancestry. Uncle Jack Charles said he was shocked after a 'distressing' phone call from a Stolen Generations Advisory Committee (SGAC) staff member demanded proof of his First Nations heritage to receive a second reparation payment of $80,000.
AUSTRALIA
Los Angeles Times

She went to Colombia to exhume her grandfather — and returned with a blazing memoir

If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores. It’s no knock on Ingrid Rojas Contreras’ new memoir, “The Man Who Could Move Clouds,” to say that it sometimes reads like magical realism. The Colombian American writer’s journey to unearth her family’s legacy explores supernatural gifts (her mother a fortune-teller, her grandfather a curandero, or shaman), cycles of amnesia and a fateful disinterment, all against the backdrop of her native country’s past colonialism and modern-day violence.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

Professor blames Western colonisation for bringing 'learned homophobia' to Pacific Island countries - as Manly players boycott Pride jersey

An Australian academic has claimed Pacific Islanders learned to be homophobic from the traditional Christian views of white colonial settlers. Professor Jioji Ravulo from the University of Sydney on Tuesday told Daily Mail Australia that before missionaries arrived, Pacific cultures had a more 'fluid' idea of sexuality. The Manly Sea...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous Language#Wellbeing#Sustainability#Reuters
Axios

Pope in headdress evokes strong reactions in Indigenous communities

Pope Francis' wearing of a traditional headdress during his historic apology in Canada this week for the abuse of generations of Indigenous children at Catholic-run Canadian residential schools is being criticized by some leaders in North America. Why it matters: The headdress, often referred to as a war bonnet, is...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Australia
WWD

An Exhibit on Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America Weaves Lessons Through Textiles

Click here to read the full article. Step back 300 years into colonial Latin America and the textiles are lavish, fashions often akin to couture, and who wore what was determined not just by what they could afford, but by class and race, too. It’s a setting the exhibit “Painted Cloth: Fashion and Ritual in Colonial Latin America,” opening Aug. 14 at the Blanton Museum of Art in Austin, Texas, will surround its visitors with.More from WWDInside 'Another Justice: Us Is Them' at the Parrish Art Museum"Diego Rivera's America" at San Francisco Museum of Modern ArtA Look at the Grand Reopening...
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Pope Francis arrives in Canada to apologise to indigenous communities for abuse at former residential schools

Pope Francis arrived in the indigenous community of Maskwacis, Alberta, on Monday, where he delivered a long-sought apology for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s “residential school” system."I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples,” the pope said.He prayed silently at the cemetery near the site of the former Ermineskin Indian Residential School, as thousands of indigenous people, many in elements of traditional dress, gathered to meet the church leader.Between 1883 and the 1970s, an estimated 150,000 kids were separated from their families at the schools, where indigenous children were brutally...
RELIGION
The Associated Press

Pope in Canada honors grandparents after Indigenous apology

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Pope Francis honored grandparents Tuesday as the roots of humanity, as reverberations echoed from his historic apology for the Catholic Church’s role in severing generations of Indigenous family ties by participating in Canada’s “catastrophic” residential school system. Emotions were still raw...
RELIGION
US News and World Report

Pope's Apology in Canada Falls Short for Some Indigenous Survivors

TORONTO (Reuters) - A historic apology by Pope Francis to survivors of residential schools in Canada evoked strong emotions for many as the pontiff begged for forgiveness but fell short of what some survivors and indigenous leaders had hoped for. Greeted with drumming and dancing on First Nations soil, the...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy