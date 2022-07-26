ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Markle Had a Team of 14 Giving Her a 'Princess Diaries-'Style Training Course in How to Be Royal

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wwhuu_0gtZRcA600

Click here to read the full article.

Meghan Markle has talked about how difficult the transition to royal life was, but Tom Bower, and his new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors are challenging her perspective. He is alleging that she had full access to 14 staff members, who were assigned to help with her adjustment after marrying Prince Harry .

Bower claims that Queen Elizabeth offered up her “close companions” to give advice to the Duchess of Sussex. The Queen reportedly “persuaded” her former assistant private secretary Samantha Cohen to move over to the Sussexes’ staff beginning in June 2018. “The mother of three agreed, as private secretary, to help Meghan through the wedding and beyond,” he wrote, in an excerpt obtained by Newsweek . That’s when Bower says Meghan got the full Mia Thermopolis treatment ( Princess Diaries forever!). “Under Cohen, a team of 14 young, intelligent and experienced officials, including Jason Knauf , was assembled to introduce Meghan sensitively to the quirks and expectations of royal life and service to the nation. There would be, said the Palace, six months of listening and learning…”

The royal author states that the palace understood “ the importance of making a mixed-race woman welcome. ” He continued,  “Cohen’s team tactfully sought to understand Meghan’s concerns, her priorities and how her ambitions.” That one-sided story (remember, he’s only fact-checked with anti-Meghan sources) shows a markedly different perspective from what the Duchess of Sussex shared. She told Oprah Winfrey in her March 2021 interview that she “ went into it naively ” and “didn’t fully understand what the job was.” Meghan added, “What does it mean to be a working royal? What do you do? What does that mean?”

The truth likely lies somewhere in-between, but it’s important to remember that Meghan nor Harry felt that there was a warm reception for her joining the royal family . Whether there were 14 people or one person available to help, the transition was a bumpy one that eventually led to their exit as senior royals.

Before you go, click here to see Meghan Markle’s best fashion moments as a royal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F7bWc_0gtZRcA600

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 17

Kerry Tait
3d ago

The way I heard and read about it was that she wouldn't listen to anyone and wanted to do it her way. That's the way she wants to do everything.

Reply
35
Happy cat
3d ago

Meghan already knew exactly how she was going to act after marriage. Just didn't count on the family telling her NO and putting a block to her attempt to rule Britain 🤣.

Reply(1)
31
gravelord nito
3d ago

The Queen has been doing this 70 years and she knows her stuff... she did not leave Meghan to flounder like a fish out of water.... trust that she had all available resources the palace had to offer... Meghan found it stuffy and boring and she wasn't going to be as high as Kate and that just couldn't happen

Reply(1)
31
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Bower
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
David Warner
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Paul Sorvino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Diaries#Wedding#British Royal Family#Uk#Sussexes#Newsweek#Palace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

SheKnows

60K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy